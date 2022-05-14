Jacinda Ardern announced that her test result was positive; the husband and daughter are also with the disease

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced this Saturday (May 14, 2022), in Brasília time, that she has covid. in your profile at Facebook and not Instagramshe wrote that “despite best efforts”joined her family – both her husband and daughter’s test results had come back positive days earlier.

Jacinda Ardern has moderate symptoms and will remain isolated until May 21, according to information from the New Zealand radio station. RNZ. She received the booster dose of the covid vaccine in January.

On social media, the politician regretted that he will not be able to personally follow the government’s announcement regarding the budget and the launch of the gas emission reduction plan aimed at combating global warming.

Considered an example in the fight against covid, New Zealand has 892 deaths and 1.03 million cases of the new coronavirus, according to data from Our World in Data – updated until May 12, 2022.