The election in New Zealand shows signs of a shift to the left – also driven by the popularity of Prime Minister Ardern. The election victory could be the highest under the current electoral system. The opposition is already recognizing its defeat.

B.he parliamentary elections in New Zealand show a clear victory for the incumbent Labor Party with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Opposition leader Judith Collins from the Conservative National Party congratulated Ardern on New Zealand television on Saturday and spoke of an “outstanding” result for the Labor Party.

After three-quarters of the votes were counted, the Labor Party was 49 percent, the National Party 27 percent and the Greens 7.6 percent. This means that the ruling party can still hope for an absolute majority in parliament. The “Green Party”, currently Labor’s coalition partner, also posted profits. A commentator on New Zealand television spoke of a “considerable left slide”.

The 40-year-old Ardern is expected to have achieved the highest election victory of all time under the current electoral system, wrote the New Zealand Herald newspaper. The politician, who is also known abroad for her successful crisis management, has been in office since 2017. She has received a lot of recognition mainly for her handling of the Christchurch attacks, in which a right-wing extremist from Australia shot 51 Muslims last year, and for her successful fight against the corona pandemic.

also read

So far, the Pacific country has come through the pandemic very lightly and recently declared for the second time that it had the virus under control. To date, only 25 people have died linked to Covid-19 in New Zealand. In the meantime, the country has largely returned to normal.

Ardern has ruled a coalition of Labor, the Greens and the small populist New Zealand First party, which is known for its anti-immigrant positions. Three years ago the party had tipped the scales and surprisingly brought Ardern into office. Now she clearly lost.

The 3.7 million eligible voters also voted in two referendums on the legalization of cannabis as a recreational drug and the legalization of euthanasia. The results of these referendums should not be published until the end of October.