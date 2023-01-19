Jacinda Ardern will leave office and leadership of the Labor Party on February 7; country holds general election in October

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, 42 years old, announced this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) that she will resign from her position. During a meeting of the Labor Party, the premier said she had not “more than enough in the tank” to continue in the post and that “it’s time”.

Ardern leaves office and leadership of the legend on February 7. There will be a vote in the coming days to choose his successor. New Zealand’s general election is scheduled for October 14th.

“I was hoping to find what I needed to carry on in that period [de férias], but, unfortunately, I did not find it and I would be doing a disservice [ao país] if it continued”, said the prime minister. The information is from BBC.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honored Ardern at his Twitter profile. “Jacinda Ardern showed the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce supporter of New Zealand, an inspiration to many and a great friend to me.”he wrote.

Ardern was elected Prime Minister aged 37 in 2017. When she took office, she became the youngest head of government.

Afterwards, Jacinda Ardern started to stand behind:

The prime minister was re-elected in 2020, when she defeated Judith Collins, from the National Party, with 49% of the vote. This was the best result ever achieved by a party since 1996, when New Zealand’s current political system was adopted.

Ardern led the country during the covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister gained popularity among the population for her management of the health crisis. New Zealand was one of the countries least affected by the new coronavirus and recorded one of the lowest mortalities in the world.

During her term, the prime minister also had to deal with the attack on mosques in Christchurch, in 2019. After the massacre, Ardern promised to change gun laws.