New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had to postpone her wedding due to new coronavirus restrictions in the country. © Hagen Hopkins/GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC POOL via AAP/dpa

“That’s life”: The restrictions of the corona pandemic are not without consequences for political celebrities. The New Zealand Prime Minister must now cancel her planned wedding.

Wellington – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had to postpone her wedding due to new coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The reason for this is the first known cases of infections with the omicron variant in the country, said Ardern at a surprisingly convened press conference in Wellington. In order to prevent the virus from spreading further, the number of people at gatherings is to be reduced from Sunday, among other things.

Now she has also postponed the wedding with her fiancé Clarke Gayford. The date and place of the event were not yet known, nor was the new date. “That’s life,” she replied when asked about her feelings about the postponement. “I am no different, if I may say so, as are thousands of New Zealanders who have been experiencing even worse effects from the pandemic.”

In New Zealand, around 15,000 infections with the corona virus have been registered among the almost five million inhabitants, and 52 people have died. dpa