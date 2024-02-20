vIn contrast to many other ways of relating to the world, eganism has the advantage of a clear and scientifically non-negotiable basis: what is plant and what is animal can be determined with razor sharpness. Evolution separated the two kingdoms of life more than a billion years ago.

Modern genetic engineering has not yet thought of trying to mix them again and corals, animals with plant symbionts in a broader sense, are fortunately not even used in Asian cuisine. The only thing that can be discussed is the vegan status of the mushrooms. In terms of phylogenetic history, these are actually closer to animals than to plants.

But there were times when natural theory was not yet that advanced, and zoophytes, i.e. intermediate animal-plant forms, were still considered quite possible until the 18th century. The case of the Agnus scythicus, the Scythian Lamb. According to a legend, which probably only came to Europe in the late Middle Ages, it thrives somewhere in the Tartar country in Inner Asia and has the shape of a large plant that produces a lamb as a fruit or bud, which remains attached to a flexible trunk at its navel. The creature, whose mobility is therefore restricted for the rest of its life, graze on the grass in the surroundings of its mother plant and dies as soon as it is eaten empty – or a wolf takes it or a human, because of course the fur and blood of the plant animal have legendary qualities.

The vegetable sheep are very well adapted to the environment

However, the “Vegetable Sheep” that can be found in the alpine regions of New Zealand are very real – and strangely enough, only there. In fact, when viewed from a distance, they stand out from the grass and rocks of their surroundings in such a way that the hiker initially thinks of something completely unplantable. It is reported that the sheepdogs of the first English settlers in New Zealand actually mistook the structures for sheep and dutifully tried to round them up.







Up close, however, a Vegetable Sheep appears more mineral than animal-like: they are bulbous agglomerations of up to a meter or more in size of tiny light green to gray elements that rise above the surrounding area like growths. However, these are not spherulitic crystal masses, but actually plants. And by no means just any mosses, but rather representatives of the species Haastia pulvinaris and especially Raoulia eximiaboth belonging to the Asteraceae family, which also includes sunflowers and lettuce.

These vegetable sheep are real, higher vascular plants – but with a very peculiar adaptation that allows them to withstand intense rainfall, sharp winds and high snow loads in winter: their surface consists of densely packed small leaf buds that never open. Inside, the older buds rot and form a kind of compost through which the plants actually recycle themselves. The fine roots that run through it sprout from the branches inside, while the actual roots primarily provide support on the rocky ground. “Stems, leaves, etc.,” New Zealand plant scientist Leonard Cockayne wrote of the plants in 1910, “are compressed into a dense, hard, convex mass, making an excellent and suitable seat for a weary botanist.” However, it is not It is said that someone tried to eat such a plant.