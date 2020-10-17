New Zealand New Zealand’s Prime Minister Ardern on his way to a clear election victory – the Labor Party gaining more than half of the seats

The election also saw a vote to legalize the recreational use of cannabis and to allow euthanasia.

New Zealand Preliminary results show a major victory for the Labor Party and its Prime Minister in the run-up to the parliamentary elections Jacinda Ardernille.

The Labor Party would be gaining up to 66 seats in a 120-seat parliament if all votes were distributed in the same way as a third of them counted so far.

No party has won a majority of seats in New Zealand since the country switched to proportional elections in 1996.

The counting of votes is still in progress, but preliminary results are better for the Labor Party than pre-election opinion polls predicted.

Opposition leader Judith Collinsin the center-right National Party would tentatively appear to end up with 33 seats in parliament, which would be the party’s worst performance in 20 years. Collins has already admitted his loss and said he congratulated Ardern on the phone.

“Three years goes by in a flash. We will return stronger, ”Collins told his supporters as the loss was already clear.

Two referendums were also held in connection with the elections. One is about legalizing the recreational use of cannabis and the other is about allowing euthanasia. The results of the referendums will not be known until the end of October.

To the Labor Party President Claire Szabo gave the honor of the good results to Ardern.

“This is a great evening for us, our gigs at the edges of our chairs. There is no doubt that Jacinda Ardern’s strong and excellent leadership is behind this, ”she said.

Ardern rose to the helm of his party in 2017, when the party’s popularity fluctuated around 24 percent. According to preliminary results, the party would now be gaining 50.6 percent of the vote, meaning that under Ardern’s leadership, the party has doubled in popularity.

Ardern’s popularity is partly explained by the fact that his government has managed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in New Zealand. There have been 25 virus-related deaths in the country, with a population of five million.

Ardern has also been praised for his response to the crises that have shaken the country. In March 2019, a white supremacist shot 51 Muslims in Christchurch. Ardern showed empathy for the victims and quickly tightened gun laws.

In December 2019, Ardern again comforted his country when a volcano erupted on White Island, 21 people died and dozens suffered severe burns.

Ardern has been criticized for failing to deliver on some of his previous election promises to reduce housing prices and reduce child poverty.