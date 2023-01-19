New Zealand | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns

When Ardern took office, she was the world’s youngest head of government.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern resigns from his position, says, among other things The Guardian. Ardern will leave her seat by February 7.

Ardern told the New Zealand Labor Party’s annual party conference that she no longer has the strength to continue in the job.

“My time has come. I don’t have enough left in the tank for another four years,” Ardern told her party.

At the same time, Ardern announced that elections will be held in New Zealand on October 14.

“I hope to instill in New Zealanders the belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but determined, optimistic but determined. And that you can be the kind of leader you are – one who knows when it’s time to go,” Ardern said, according to The Guardian.

Ardern has served as Prime Minister of New Zealand since October 2017. He became the world’s youngest head of government when he was elected to the position at the age of 37.

Ardern received a lot of international publicity during the coronavirus pandemic, as New Zealand was considered to have been one of the most successful countries in stopping the virus.

Since then, even younger politicians have taken the leadership of several countries, such as in 2019, who started as prime minister of Finland at the age of 34 Sanna Marin (sd).