New Zealand New Zealand man tries to get authorities to fix you by painting penis graffiti around roadblocks – Finnish Road Administration threatens legal action

“If they come to fix the road, one hundred percent of my paintings will be removed,” says the penis graffiti painter.

Auckland a New Zealander living in an urban area Geoff Upson has painted, in his own words, about a hundred graffiti with which he is trying to get local authorities to repair road clumps. Upson has posted a video online showing penis-shaped graffiti marking road damage, one of which is about 48 feet long.

New Zealand Herald by the local road authority is taking legal action against the man. In the opinion of the Finnish Road Administration, graffiti poses a danger to both their painter and the motorists who see the graffiti.

Geoff Upson paints penis-shaped graffiti on roadblocks.­

Upson explains in his video that he saw international news where similar penis graffiti had led to road repairs. “Montu was corrected as people started complaining about their penises.”

Upson thinks the authorities have an easy way to get rid of his graffiti.

“If they come to fix the road, one hundred percent of my paintings will be removed.”

Geoff Upson wants the roads to be put in order.­

Uppson according to him, his complaints to the Road Administration have been repeatedly ignored. He says he painted his first graffiti on a damaged road in 2018.

Road Administration Spokesperson Natalie Polley according to the authorities are planning to repair you, but at the same time keep a record of road vandalism. Polley estimates that removing graffiti will cost around € 1,500 a piece, with the biggest cost coming from traffic control.

“We have a process to recover the costs. We can’t expect a taxpayer to pay for vandalism, ”Polley told the New Zealand Herald.

Upson has received a call from a police station where someone had complained about his paintings.

Britannian broadcaster BBC said a couple of years agothat in Middlesbrough the city council repaired the road a few days after the mounds were marked with penis graffiti.

According to a resident interviewed by the BBC at the time, the mounds had been allowed to ruin the road for more than a year before they were harvested. “The power of the pipel,” the resident noted to the canal.