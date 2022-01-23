Sunday, January 23, 2022
New Zealand New corona restrictions on New Zealand, Prime Minister Adern: “My vote will not take place now”

January 23, 2022
New Zealand has survived the pandemic with few infections. There have been strict restrictions in the country.

In New Zealand new interest rate restrictions have been imposed following the diagnosis of nine self – infestation infections in the same family. In addition to the family on the plane, the flight attendant had been infected.

The new interest rate restrictions apply, for example, to the number of participants in events. In addition, masks are mandatory in public transport as well as in shops.

New ones restrictions led to the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said he would have to cancel his wedding. The new restrictions will apply at least until the end of February.

“My voice isn’t going to come true now,” Ardern said.

“I just joined the ranks of many other New Zealanders who have experienced the same pandemic. I am sorry for them, ”Ardern continued.

Ardern and his longtime partner Clarke Gayford had not announced their planned wedding day in public, but it is thought to have been a few weeks away.

Pandemian 15,100 coronavirus infections and 52 deaths from viral disease have been reported in New Zealand, with a population of 5 million.

New Zealand has severely restricted entry during the pandemic and quickly imposed restrictions if clusters of infection are detected in the country.

.
