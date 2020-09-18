For the first time in New Zealand, there has been no reported case of infection with the corona virus for the first time in the past five weeks, which has led to the hope that the pandemonium that started last month in Auckland has subsided. With this, Friday was the fourth consecutive day when there was no case of infection at the community level. The cases that have come up recently are those who returned from abroad and were living in seclusion.However, the authorities have not informed the source of the pandemonium that emerged in August, which is believed to be imported. Significantly, the lockdown was temporarily imposed in Auckland as New Zealand is working on a strategy to eradicate the virus at the community level. So far, only 1,800 Kovid-19 patients have been reported in New Zealand, out of which 25 people have died.

How was the corona virus controlled?

The leadership of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to overcome Corona is being praised everywhere. He informed the people daily about the situation in lockdown and assured to deal with the infection by following the lockdown strictly. Professor Michael Baker explains that New Zealand took bold and tough decisions from the beginning.

He said that in the beginning, a very strict lockdown was imposed. Completely sealed its borders and insisted on health systems. As a result of this, the situation of the economy is staggering in many countries, so New Zealand has managed to keep the unemployment rate at 4 percent.