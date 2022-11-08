It was the worst mass shooting in New Zealand’s history.

Court of Appeal spokesman Chris Abraham told Reuters that no date has been set at this stage for an appeal hearing, according to Reuters.

It is noteworthy that Brenton Tarrant, an Australian citizen, had stormed the two mosques and randomly fired a semi-automatic weapon at Muslims gathering for Friday prayers and broadcast the killings live using a camera installed in his head.

thug trial

Supreme Court Justice Cameron Mander said in Christchurch that a fixed-term sentence would not be enough.

When sentencing, the judge also said, “Your crimes exude such an enormous humanity that even if you were held to your death you would not have exhausted the requirements of punishment and conviction.”

The judge described him as, “You are, in my estimation, devoid of any sympathy for your victims.”

Indictment and judgment