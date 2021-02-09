New Zealand Maori politician thrown out of New Zealand parliament: Considered a traditional jewel instead of a tie he called a “colonial noose”

The Prime Minister of New Zealand has already taken a stand on the tie dispute. According to him, Parliament would have an even more important debate.

New Zealand the second chairman of the indigenous Maori party Rawiri Waititi was thrown out of Parliament’s Chamber, that is, from his own place of work, for he had no tie. Instead of a tie, Waitit wore a traditional Maori jewel around his neck.

For example, tell about it NZ Herald and The Guardian.

The controversy relates to the dress code of the New Zealand Parliament, which is chaired by the President Trevor Mallard ordered to be maintained, although some wished for more casual dress. For men, the dress code includes a small jacket and a tie. Second Chairman of the Maori Party Debbie Ngarewa-Packer introduced the tie.

One one of the opponents of the tie is Waititi. She is previously called the tie a “colonialist noose”. Parliament’s Greens have also been in favor of relaxing the dress code, which they consider strict.

The New Zealand Parliament began its work in late November. When the debate on the dress code began, President Mallard asked representatives to contact them and share their thoughts. According to Mallard, the majority of the representatives associated with him were in favor of keeping the dress code unchanged, i.e. continuing the tie.

Tuesday Rawiri Waititi tried to get the floor from President Mallard in Parliament’s speeches. Mallard pointed out that Waititi had chosen not to comply with the dress code and was therefore unable to speak. As Waititi continued to speak despite this, Mallard ordered him out of the Chamber.

“It’s not about ties, it’s about cultural identity,” Waititi said as he marched out.

For the Maori, the traditional necklace or hi tiki is a central part of the culture. Hi tiki is a valuable item that often runs in the family as a legacy. According to Maori tradition, hei tiki connects with ancestors and carrying it can bring fertility.

Outside the Chamber, Waititi justified to the local media that his dress was business dress in line with Maori culture and that the President’s conduct was unreasonable.

Also Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has taken a stand on the tie dispute. Adrern has said that he does not personally oppose being without a tie in Parliament, but that Parliament would have more important arguments to make.