This containment, the first in nearly six months in Auckland, was introduced Sunday evening after the discovery of three cases in the city.

Three short days and then go. The New Zealand authorities will lift the confinement ordered for three days in Auckland on Wednesday evening, February 17, as planned. They are convinced that the outbreak of Covid-19 infection discovered in the country’s largest city is under control.

This confinement, the first in nearly six months in Auckland, had been established there Sunday evening after the discovery of three cases. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the relatives of the three infected people, who belong to the same family, have all tested negative, except for three people in solitary confinement.

It seems “that we don’t have a generalized epidemic, just a small chain of transmission that is manageable through our normal contact tracing and testing procedures.”, she justified. Jacinda Ardern said the city would remain on level two alert, which bans gatherings of more than 100 people and requires the wearing of masks on public transport.

Those linked to a school attended by three of the positive cases will however have to remain confined. New Zealand’s record in the fight against Covid-19 has been hailed abroad. In total, 26 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in this country of five million inhabitants.