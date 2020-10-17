For the first time since the introduction of the electoral system, a party in New Zealand wins an absolute majority: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has led her Labor party to a landslide victory. The opposition recognizes their defeat.

In the parliamentary elections in New Zealand, the incumbent Labor Party with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern achieved a historic victory. For the first time since the current electoral law was introduced in 1996, a party in the Pacific state won an absolute majority.

The 40-year-old Ardern can rule alone with it – this has not happened in New Zealand for decades. Labor has 64 of the 120 seats after almost all of the votes are counted. The conservative National Party with the top candidate Judith Collins (61) won only 35 seats. The party had ruled continuously from 2008 to 2017. Collings recognized the ruling party’s victory and congratulated Labor.

The Labor Party outperformed the pre-election polls. Ardern thanked her supporters for the trust they had placed in their party. Opposition leader Collins of the Conservative National Party congratulated Ardern on New Zealand television and spoke of an “outstanding” result for the Labor Party.

In her election campaign, Prime Minister Ardern particularly emphasized her government’s successes in the fight against the spread of the corona virus: With around five million inhabitants, New Zealand has so far only recorded 25 deaths related to the novel virus. The success was achieved through a combination of strict border controls and many corona tests.

The politician, who is also known abroad for her successful crisis management, has been in office since 2017. She has received a lot of recognition mainly for her handling of the Christchurch attacks, in which a right-wing extremist from Australia shot 51 Muslims last year, and for her successful fight against the corona pandemic.

Lose immigration opponents

Ardern has ruled a coalition of Labor, the Greens and the small populist New Zealand First party, which is known for its anti-immigrant positions. Three years ago the party had tipped the scales and surprisingly brought Ardern into office. Now she clearly lost.

The 3.7 million eligible voters also voted in two referendums on the legalization of cannabis as a recreational drug and the legalization of euthanasia. The results of these polls are not to be published until the end of October.