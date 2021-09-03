A man assaulted and wounded six people in a supermarket in Aukland, New Zealand, before being killed by police. Local media reported this, stating that three of the injured are in critical condition. In videos posted on social media, some supermarket customers can be seen sounding the alarm for the presence of “someone with a knife” and you can hear the gunshots fired by the police.

During a press conference convened after the incident, the leader of the New Zealand government, Jacinda Ardern, spoke explicitly of the terrorist attack. “This afternoon, around 2:40 pm, a violent extremist carried out a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders at Auckland’s New Lynn Countdown,” he said. The man, from Sri Lanka, was “inspired by ISIS, explained Ardern, and was known to the security forces as a possible threat.