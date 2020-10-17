Absolute majority for Labor: In the election in New Zealand, the ruling party with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won an overwhelming victory.

CANBERRA taz | In New Zealand, the Social Democratic Labor Party under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will in future be able to govern without a coalition partner. The Social Democrats managed to secure 64 of the 120 seats in the unicameral parliament in Saturday’s election. The conservative opposition National Party only had 35 seats.

After the clear election result, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also thanked those who had not voted for Labor. Your party will rule for everyone, she promised. “This has not been an ordinary choice and it is not an ordinary time,” she said.

“We live in an increasingly polarized world, a place where people have increasingly lost the ability to see each other’s points of view. I think in this election the New Zealanders showed that this is not who we are. “

Ardern sees the clear result as a mandate to continue her progressive policy. For the first time since the introduction of a new electoral system in 1996, a party can do without a coalition partner. The previous coalition with NZ First and the Greens is history.

Ardern is considered one of the most popular politicians in the world

The two small parties brought Labor to power in 2017. The Greens stay in Parliament. The right-wing conservative NZ First, on the other hand, has lost its place due to the five percent hurdle. Your boss Winston Peters, so far Ardern’s deputy, is expected to leave politics after 35 years.

Judith Collins, leader of the Conservative National Party, congratulated Ardern on Saturday evening and admitted her own defeat. “It is an outstanding result for the Labor Party,” said the opposition leader in front of supporters. All predictions had predicted a clear victory for Labor and Ardern. The New Zealand premier is one of the most popular women politicians in the world.

But you can still criticize them. When she took office three years ago, she had promised a lot: reducing child poverty, building social housing, stricter environmental protection. Most of it has not been implemented as expected today. But even her harshest critics praise the communication talent of the former saleswoman in a takeaway and studied political science, her approach to the people on the street, her “normality”.

Words and gestures of reconciliation

Jacinda Ardern is not just about charisma. It has made a name for itself especially in times of crisis, New Zealand is now practically Covid-free. The country with five million inhabitants has so far only recorded around 1,500 infections, 25 people have died. Experts attribute these numbers to the fact that the 40-year-old managed to convince the people of the need for an early and tough lockdown.

Her words of reconciliation after the March 2019 attack in Christchurch, in which a right-wing extremist shot and killed 51 Muslims, are today a prime example of a politics of compassion.

Ardern will need all her talent in the coming months to bring people together, to keep society together. The corona crisis is also having devastating consequences for New Zealand’s economy.

Unemployment, combined with persistent bitter poverty in parts of the population, and an extreme lack of affordable housing – all of this threatens to undermine the middle class. The quality of life of the very people who cheer Jacinda Ardern today is at risk.