According to a study, one in 12 New Zealand teenagers does not go to school during her period due to lack of access to women’s protection.

New Zealand will distribute free periodic protections in schools to fight against “menstrual insecurity”, announced Thursday (February 18th) the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. According to a study, one in 12 teenage girls in the country does not go to school during her period due to lack of access to these protections. “Young people should not miss their education because of something normal for half of the population”, said the Prime Minister.

“Providing free protections at school is a way for the government to directly tackle poverty, help increase school attendance and have a beneficial effect on the well-being of children.”. The program will start in June and will cost around 25 million New Zealand dollars (15 million euros) over three years. She explained that it follows a pilot project that last year enabled students to become more involved in their studies and achieve better academic results.

“Menstrual insecurity” affects women who cannot afford sanitary napkins, tampons and pain medication. Last year, Scotland became the first nation in the world to provide privacy in all public buildings.