Chris Hipkins (44), the current New Zealand education minister, is likely to succeed Jacinda Ardern as the country’s prime minister. New Zealand media write this on Friday based on a statement from Labour, Ardern’s party. Hipkins is currently the only person who has applied to take Ardern’s place as party leader, and thus become prime minister.

Ardern, 42, unexpectedly announced her departure on Thursday. “I simply don’t have enough energy for another term,” she said at a party rally.

In addition to education minister, Hipkins is also minister of public services and minister of police. He also deals with the state of affairs in parliament. He was previously responsible for New Zealand’s corona approach. In all likelihood, Labor Party members will elect him as their new leader at a congress on Sunday.