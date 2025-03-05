Like the incredible landscapes or the neatness of public places, road cones have become a sign of New Zealand identity. The debate on the excessive level of these traffic control signs is not new but has taken packaging in recent months due to the debate about the budget waste that it supposes at a difficult time for the economy.

Simeon Brown, who was until recently Minister of Transportation of the country, revived the issue with a publication on social networks in which he posed in front of a road in Auckland, the largest city in the country, where dozens of cones could be seen and took the opportunity to echo a study that indicated that of 800 workplaces, 145 had traffic controls unnecessaryly.

The debate derives from its excessive use. Can so many cones be seen on the New Zealand roads? The level must be great so that in the country sculptures can be found that honor this object, such as the giant cone that was exhibited in the famous Burning Man Festival last year, or for citizens to call Queenstown Conronstown (City of Cones), with beer of the same name.

This unexpected brake on the New Zealand economy is explained in the figures. According to data from Brown himself when he was still in the government, the New Zealand transport agency (NZTA) had spent in the last three years the “scandalous” sum of 786 million New Zealand dollars (almost 450 million US dollars) in road cones and temporal traffic management (TTM) in case of road maintenance or works. This represents about 9% of the central government expenditure on roadsand the game does not include the expenditure of municipalities on local roads. “When I became a minister, I was surprised to know that the Nzta did not know how much taxpayers’ money had been spent on road cones and TTM because it was not registered,” he said in November in a public statement.

The debate derives from its excessive use. A report published Wednesday at the Wall Street Journal collect some testimonies indicate that Even lemonade positions must be delimited with cones. Others denounce that these objects get to bother on the roads for months after the work that justified them at a certain time has ended. Paternalist protectionism is what most pissed the citizens consulted.

Towards a more balanced risk control

The current center -right government is taking measures against this vice of placing cones even where they are not needed. They say that the economy in New Zealand crisis is braking, increasing costs and, in addition, bothering drivers. Catherine Wedd, legislator, warned in Parliament that “madness is about to end” and denounced that the orange cones have multiplied to the point that truck drivers and drivers had sent him photographs and videos of hundreds of them aligned for kilometers No apparent justification.

The authorities that elaborate a new “more balanced risk -based approach are in front of the Association of Civil Contractors, which consider the budget item justified because cones transit controls reduce the risk for workers. They have the support of the opposition, which believes that the debate on the cones is only a distraction of the true problems that the government is not solving.

The need for New Zealand to be quality and safe is evident. They depend on them, for example, that agricultural products reach export markets, or tourism, since caravans are the favorite means of transport among foreign visitors to travel the islands.