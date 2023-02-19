Phenomenon called Gabrielle hit the north of the country on February 12 and spread along the east coast

The death toll in New Zealand as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle rose to 11 this Sunday (19.Feb.2023), according to the Reuters. The phenomenon reached the north of the country on February 12 and spread along the east coast of the island.

Local police found 2 more bodies in the Hawke’s Bay area. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said authorities believed the death toll could be even higher.

Because of the cyclone, there is a lack of potable water, homes were left without power and crops were destroyed. Roads were damaged, disrupting supply chains and consequently the transport of goods.

New Zealand authorities expect one of the 12 international aid teams to leave Fuji, Japan, for New Zealand in the coming days. The island is also receiving help from 27 Australian emergency workers.