New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David White said on Friday that the board had received government approval to host international cricket in the upcoming summer, including a series against the West Indies and Pakistan. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is trying to create a bio-bubble (bio-safe environment) similar to that created by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to resume international cricket.

NZC tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and West Indies Cricket Board on its official Twitter handle, writing, “NZC has received government approval to host international teams in summer this year, which is in line with prescribed health protocols.” And it will start with the West Indies and Pakistan. ”

Fans came in support of Sunil Gavaskar for his controversial statement on Anushka Sharma regarding Virat Kohli’s performance, shared video of commentary

The Cricket Board said details of the tours of the West Indies and Pakistan will be announced early next week. According to the current Future Tour Program (FTP), New Zealand has to host the West Indies and Pakistan for the Tests and T20 series.

David White said the approval to host international tours is like a big financial incentive for the board. He said, “This is a big incentive for us, this is our financial lifeline.” The cost of this game in New Zealand comes from international cricket. So it is very important. ”

After Anushka Sharma’s reply, Sunil Gavaskar clarified, ‘When did I blame him?’

New Zealand was also scheduled to visit Australia for the ODI series, but was postponed on Friday due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. New Zealand players who play Indian Premier League with Pakistan and West Indies will have to remain in isolation before the tournament.