Paris (Reuters)

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said training for the women’s soccer team was interrupted by a drone flown by a member of the Canadian team’s backroom staff, which they will face in Group A on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

“On July 22, a drone flew over the women’s national team training facility in St Etienne,” the New Zealand Olympic Committee added. “The incident was immediately reported by New Zealand team support staff to police, which led to the arrest of the drone operator, who was identified as a member of the Canadian team support staff.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said the incident was reported immediately to the International Olympic Committee’s Integrity Unit and the Canadian team has apologised, with the matter reportedly under investigation.

“The New Zealand Olympic Committee and New Zealand Football are committed to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the teams meet in the opening match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the NZOC statement added. “At this time, the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s footballers as they embark on their journey at the Games.”

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it had been made aware of the incident involving an unaccredited member of the Canadian team support staff, adding that it was reviewing next steps with the International Olympic Committee, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, Canada and FIFA.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee supports fair play and we are shocked and disappointed,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. “We offer our sincere apologies to the New Zealand Federation, all affected players and the New Zealand Olympic Committee.”