New Zealand | Chris Hipkins was confirmed as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand

In New Zealand Labor confirmed on Sunday By Chris Hipkins as its new leader and thus also the prime minister of New Zealand. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

The 44-year-old Hipkins will become the country’s leader from the position of minister responsible for the police force and education. Hipkins was also responsible for New Zealand’s corona measures during the pandemic.

He has served as an MP since 2008.

“This is the greatest privilege and greatest responsibility of my life,” Hipkins said after his appointment, Reuters reports.

“I am energetic and excited about the challenge ahead.”

Hipkins said he expects to be sworn in on Wednesday. He has already appointed Carmel Sepulon as deputy prime minister.

The video below shows Hipkins speaking at a press conference in Wellington on Saturday. At that time, his rise to prime minister was already considered almost certain.

Hipkins the current prime minister rises Jacinda Ardern’s to become the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand. Ardern said on Thursday that he will leave his position by February 7, stating that he no longer has the strength to continue in the position.

Ardern served as Prime Minister of New Zealand from October 2017. He temporarily became the world’s youngest head of government when he was elected to the position at the age of 37. Since then, even younger politicians have taken the leadership of several countries, such as in 2019, who started as prime minister of Finland at the age of 34 Sanna Marin (sd).

Ardern received praise during her reign for its strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus than for its empathetic response to the terrorist attacks on Christchurch mosques in 2019.

Ardern’s popularity has been dubbed “Jacindamania”.