New Zealand | Chris Hipkins becoming the new Prime Minister of New Zealand

The party conference will meet on Sunday to support Hipkins as the new chairman of the party and thus also the prime minister of New Zealand.

New Zealand is about to become prime minister Chris Hipkinssays, among other things The New Zealand Herald.

On Friday, he was the only candidate for the new leader of the Labor Party. According to the newspaper, the party meeting will meet on Sunday to support Hipkins as the new chairman of the party and thus also the prime minister of New Zealand.

New Zealand the prime minister still in power Jacinda Ardern told on Thursday that he will leave his position by February 7.

Ardern told the New Zealand Labor Party’s annual party conference that she no longer has the strength to continue in the job.

“I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility is to know when there is the right person to lead and also when there is not. I know what this job requires. And I know I don’t have enough left in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple,” Ardern said, according to various media.

At the same time, Ardern announced that elections will be held in New Zealand on October 14.

Hipkins is the minister responsible for the police force and training. He was also responsible for the country’s corona measures during the pandemic, and according to the magazine, he was Ardern’s confidant during the difficult corona years.

Hipkins has served as an MP since 2008.