New Zealand | Chaos reigns in Auckland – at least two people have been killed by extraordinary rain and flooding

A storm hit Auckland on Friday, which caused extensive damage.

Two one person has died and two are missing in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, due to heavy rains and floods, Reuters reports.

New Zealand Herald – newspaper, a state of emergency has been declared in the area due to severe floods and landslides. Auckland Airport is closed to both domestic and international traffic. Highway 1 is also either completely closed or restricted in several areas.

Heavy rains have also canceled events. Among other things Elton John’s the concert was canceled due to the weather.

According to Reuters, the floods have killed at least two people and two people are missing.

Floodwaters have damaged numerous homes and residents have had to be evacuated from several areas in Auckland. Homes have been isolated due to landslides, and people have even been left homeless after their houses were completely destroyed.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the heavy rains will continue in Auckland at least until Saturday. According to the newspaper, there is chaos in the area, and people are trying to sort out the damage caused by the weather.

According to Auckland Emergency Services, the dawn of Saturday morning revealed the true extent of the destruction. However, it will still take a long time to assess the damage.

– Auckland was beaten on Friday. Auckland’s wettest day according to statistics – and today we start cleaning up the damage, the rescue service said in a press release, according to Reuters.