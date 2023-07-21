Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

FIFA probably wanted to avoid a repeat of the excitement about a captain’s armband depot. A player finds a way and the audience loves her for it.

Women’s soccer teams from a total of 32 countries have been playing for the World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand since July 20. In advance, FIFA published eight different captain’s armbands that teams can use to draw attention to social issues, including “Unite for Gender Equality” (dt. “Together for equality”) and Unite for Indigenous People (dt. “Together for native people”). There is no special armband for the LGBTQIA+ community, and the rainbow armband that Alexandra Popp, captain of the German team, wanted to wear is also forbidden.

FIFA probably wants to avoid a drama like the 2022 men’s World Cup. At that time it was often less about the sport than about Manuel Neuer’s captain’s armband. Germany, along with seven other associations, wanted to wear the “One Love Bandage” in protest against the human rights situation in Qatar. After the world association had threatened fines as well as match penalties, the DFB decided against it. The problems of the men’s team are probably not going to be patched up that easily.

Ali Riley leads her team to victory and champions the LGBTQ+ community. © ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

With colorful nails against discrimination

Team New Zealand’s captain, Ali Riley, nonetheless finds a way to stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community, to which many players belong themselves. In the opening game against Norway, in addition to the “Unite for Inclusion” armband (dt. “Together for inclusion”), opted for a very special manicure.

On her right hand she painted her nails in the colors of the trans* flag – light blue, pink and white, on her left hand in the colors of the Pride flag. The player is celebrated on TikTok: “I love this so much,” writes @katsilverman. How much this small action means can also be seen in this comment from @taikabreakt_t: “I FEEL SO VALUED 🏳️‍⚧️.”

In terms of sport, things went really well for the New Zealand team in their first game. They defeated the Norwegian team 1-0 and thus celebrated New Zealand’s first win in a World Cup match.

Speaking of women’s football: English players have only recently been allowed to wear dark trousers – yes, that really had to be discussed.

Why protests are still necessary

We wish it were otherwise, but protests like Ali Riley’s are still needed. In Germany, violence against queer people increased by about 35 percent in the last year. What’s more, many cases go unreported. The European Fundamental Rights Agency assumes that only every tenth attack is ever reported. At the same time, the acceptance of queer people is falling again for the first timenot only in Germany, but worldwide.

Events such as the soccer World Cup offer a large stage that has always been used to draw attention to social problems. So are FIFA’s eight captain’s armbands the right way to unite sport and protest? No, he thinks so Sydney Morning Herald and headlined two days before the start of the World Cup: “The FIFA captain’s armbands for the World Cup are great – if you like to put social problems into perspective”.