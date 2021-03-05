New Zealand canceled the evacuation orders issued Friday to tens of thousands of residents living in a large part of its coastal areas, reassuring that the risk of large tsunami waves in these areas has disappeared after the violent earthquake that struck the region in the morning.

The National Agency for Emergency Management said in a statement, “All residents who evacuated their places can return to it now,” stressing that “the biggest waves have passed.”

New Zealand’s evacuation orders included coastal areas that extend over long parts of North Island and are home to tens of thousands of people.

On Friday morning, the Pacific Tsunami Early Warning Center had warned all countries and islands of the region of the risk of being exposed to a high tsunami after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake near the uninhabited New Zealand island of Kermadyk and caused no casualties or damage.

The tsunami warning was issued after three violent earthquakes, the most powerful of which was the US Geological Survey estimated its intensity at 8.1 on the Richter scale. The earthquake struck 1,000 kilometers from New Zealand and did not appear to cause any casualties or losses.

Adam Pascal, chief scientist at ESS Geosciences, said, “On average, an earthquake of magnitude of eight or more occurs only once in the world per year, so this is a huge earthquake and because of its depth and intensity it could lead to a tsunami. “.

No casualties or material damage were reported as a result of these earthquakes.