New Zealand bans sale of tobacco products to people born after 2009

New Zealand has banned the sale of tobacco products to people born after 2009. This is reported Reuters.

According to Assistant Minister of Health, Dr. Ayesha Verrall, the ban will free up $5 billion in funds by eliminating the need to treat diseases caused by smoking. These include various types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and amputations. “Thousands of people will live longer and healthier lives,” she said.

The country’s parliament also adopted an additional series of measures aimed at reducing tobacco consumption. Now the number of retailers selling tobacco products will be reduced by 90 percent, and the nicotine content will be reduced in tobacco products.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2023. In case of its violation, a fine of up to 96 thousand dollars is expected.

For the first time, a ban on the sale of tobacco to young New Zealand citizens became known in 2021. It was assumed that the authorities would gradually raise the age at which the purchase of tobacco products was allowed, and the generation born after 2004 would be banned from purchasing cigarettes altogether. With such a radical measure, the government expects to achieve a complete cessation of smoking in the country by 2025.