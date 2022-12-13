Smoking banned forever in New Zealand for those born on or after January 1, 2009. The Wellington Parliament passed a comprehensive package, the Smokefree Environments Bill, in third reading, with the aim of eradicating smoking throughout the country . Today’s 14-year-olds will be the first generation without cigarettes.

In New Zealand, the number of smokers is already very low, only 8% of the population, down from 9.4% last year. The goal is to drop below 5% in 2025 in view of the total elimination of smoking. With the new law, in 2050 no person aged 40 and under will be able to buy cigarettes. The ban on smoking for those born in 2009 provides for very high fines for transgressors, up to 150,000 New Zealand dollars (92,000 euros).

The measure also reduces the amount of nicotine in tobacco products and limits the number of points of sale from the current 6,000 to just 600 starting from the end of next year. The law “is a step towards a smoke-free future. Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will save NZ$5 billion by not having to treat diseases caused by smoking,” said the minister of the Salute Ayesha Verrall, quoted by the BBC.

Verrall, who is a doctor, underlined how the measure will increase the life expectancy of the Maori community, which is lower than that of the rest of the country’s inhabitants. Currently there are 19.9% ​​of Maori smokers, down from 22.3% in 2021. The new law does not affect electronic smoking, which is now much more widespread than cigarettes among the younger generations.