Fine can reach US$ 95,910; government goal is to make the country “smoke-free” by 2025

The New Zealand parliament approved this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) a law that prohibits people born after 2008 from buying cigarettes or tobacco products. If the rule is not complied with, a fine of up to US$ 95,910 may be imposed. The government’s goal is to make the country “smoke-free” by 2025.

“There is no good reason to allow the sale of a product that kills half the people who use it”said Deputy Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. 🇧🇷And I can tell you that we will end this in the future as we pass this legislation🇧🇷

He also noted that the health system will save billions of dollars by not having to treat diseases caused by smoking, such as cancer, heart attacks, strokes and amputations. The law does not affect the vapinguse of electronic cigarettes.

There are currently 6,000 retailers licensed to sell tobacco. They will be reduced to 600 by the end of 2023.

The number of New Zealand adults who smoke has halved since 2010. In all, 56,000 have stopped smoking in 2021.