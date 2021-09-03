AUCKLAND. A man was killed by police after assaulting and injuring several people in a supermarket in New Lynn, a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand. According to Cnn, the injured are at least six, including three in serious condition.

Imposing the deployment of law enforcement agencies. LynnMall supermarket has indicated that the matter is now in the hands of the police and will continue to provide them with full assistance. It is unclear whether the man was armed with a gun. Prime Minister Jacinda Arderna was immediately notified of the incident. Similar bloody events are very rare in New Zealand: the average is 3.5 fatal shootings per year, in the decade 2007-2017. The man was a known threat to law enforcement and kept under constant surveillance, the New Zealand premier SAID.