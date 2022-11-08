The Christchurch court on Tuesday confirmed that an appeal has been filed in the case, but said no hearing has yet been scheduled. Tarrant previously pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 people, the attempted murder of another 40, and the commission of a terrorist attack.

Tarrant, 28 at the time, opened fire on mosque-goers on 15 March 2019 during Friday prayers. He filmed his act and streamed it on social media.

Exactly one year ago, Tarrant would have considered appealing against the verdict, his lawyer Tony Ellis said at the time, because he allegedly made his guilty plea under duress. Ellis did not want to respond to the news, according to Reuters news agency, because he says he is no longer Tarrant’s lawyer.

