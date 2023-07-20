At least three people, including the attacker, died and five others were injured on Thursday, July 20, in Auckland, when the attacker, a 24-year-old man, opened fire on a street in New Zealand’s largest city. The events were recorded just hours before the opening soccer match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that the country is hosting this year.

According to authorities, the suspect opened fire at a construction site in the city center, killing at least two people and injuring five others. Among the injured is an agent.

The attacker also died after exchanging shots with police at the scene, reported the local newspaper ‘NZ Herald’.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the gunman died at the scene, saying there is no threat to national security, so the sports tournament would go ahead as planned.

According to the official version, the attacker, armed with a shotgun, went through the building under construction, where he worked. After reaching the upper levels of the building, he contained himself inside an elevator shaft, where he continued shooting before being found dead a short time later.

“The individual is primarily known for his history of family violence. There is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher level of risk than that indicated by that history,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Police said the attacker had a sentence of house arrest, but had an exemption to go to work.

The prime minister expressed his shock and “deep sadness” at the act of violence, noting that “there was no political or ideological motivation related to the shooting and, therefore, there was no risk to national security.”

“It was an isolated incident”

The shooting took place near the Norwegian team hotel in central Auckland, and several players took to social media to report that they are safe.

“Everything seems calm and we are preparing normally for tonight’s game,” Norway’s captain Maren Mjelde told local newspaper the Verdens Gang.

The authorities insisted that it was an isolated event that does not compromise the security of the soccer tournament, which is co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Two police officers stand guard near a construction site, where a shooting took place in the central business district, in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20, 2023. © Reuters/David Rowland

“FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident unrelated to football operations and tonight’s opening match at Eden Park will take place as planned,” FIFA said in a statement shortly after the shooting.

“Officials’ assessment is that there is no risk to national security. There is no change in the threat level to New Zealand’s national security,” Hipkins said.

The premier confirmed that his government communicated with the FIFA organizers and the tournament will continue, stressing that the safety of the New Zealanders of the visitors is the priority.

