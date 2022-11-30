The two prime ministers of Finland and New Zealand Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern, during their meeting with the press following the institutional visit of the Finnish prime minister to Auckland, silenced, interrupting the journalist, a question with a sexist tone, which asked if their meeting was more about whether they were two women and politicians of the same age. Adern rejected the question: “First of all, I wonder if anyone has ever asked Barack Obama and John Key [ ex primo ministro neozelandese, ndr] if they had met, when it happened at the time, because they were the same age. Obviously, we have a higher percentage of men in politics, that’s the reality. But the reason why we met is not simply because of their gender”. And Marin added “Of course, we meet because we are prime ministers”



