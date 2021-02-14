New Zealand announces a lockdown in its largest city, Auckland, to curb Corona

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today, Sunday, to tighten precautionary measures in the city of Auckland, after discovering new cases of coronavirus.

“New Zealand Herald” newspaper quoted Ardern as saying that measures of the third level will be imposed on the city of Auckland starting from this evening for a period of three days.

Ardern said that within the three days the government would be able to obtain more information and conduct more tests.

The minister in charge of monitoring the epidemiological situation, Chris Hepkins, said that the new cases belong to a mother, father and their daughter from the Papatoye district in South Auckland, adding that they are “new and active” cases.

He added that officials are working to find out whether family members have transmitted the infection to anyone or not.

The high school that the daughter attended would be closed for two days, and all those who had contact with her were asked to self-isolate.

It is scheduled to set up an examination center in the school, starting tomorrow, to examine the school attendants, including workers and students.

Ardern said that the government calls on the citizens of Auckland to “stay at home”, explaining that “this will help stop the spread of the virus.”

She added that citizens should work from home whenever possible.

Children also have to stay home from school.

“We have to act with a lot of caution, and move aggressively and early,” Ardern added.

Grocery stores and filling stations will continue to operate.

Public places such as swimming pools will be closed, and gatherings of more than ten people will be prohibited.

As for the rest of New Zealand, schools will remain open, and coronavirus testing will be expanded for people who are not showing symptoms of the virus.