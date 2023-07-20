For the first time, a Women’s World Cup was held in two official venues: New Zealand and Australia. The two teams made their debut on the first date of the most important tournament in this sport, delivering a victory to their fans. The opening ceremony took place in Auckland, the same New Zealand city where a few hours before the opening whistle there was a shooting that left three dead, including the attacker.

A packed stadium plunged into a minute of silence. A colorful opening ceremony that was like a journey from the past to the present of Australia and New Zealand. An unprecedented victory and New Zealand joy. A triumph of the ‘Matildas’ without its main figure. Those were some of the postcards that marked the inauguration of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup.

The ball rolled for the first time in Auckland, the most populous city in co-hosts New Zealand. A city accustomed to rugby was infected by football. In the Eden Park state it was difficult to observe any free chair. More than 42,000 people turned out to watch the opening ceremony and the first meeting between New Zealand and Ireland.

The stadium lights went out, leaving the public and the field in the dark from where traditional songs began to be heard. Then came an explosion of color and a tribute to each of the participating teams. The stadium joined in a performance of the song ‘Do It Again’. The official tournament anthem was performed by New Zealand artist Bene and Australian rapper Mallrat.

From euphoria to silence. The spectators and the soccer players joined in a minute of silence. The start of the World Cup had a bittersweet taste after the local police reported that a shooting had taken place in the host city: three people were killed, including the attacker.

The fact sowed doubts about whether the start of the World Cup would take place as planned. The uncertainty was short-lived. The authorities confirmed the itinerary and stated that the security of the tournament would be reinforced.

The shock of the shooting did not stop the stadium from uniting in a deafening cry of goal, as New Zealand prevailed on the scoreboard in the 48th minute, a goal that managed to give the country its first victory in a World Cup. A double joy: three invaluable points obtained from the locals.

New Zealand surprises a favorite Norway

New Zealand scoffed at the forecasts and statistics. The ‘Ferns’, although at home, were far from being favorites for the game. In front they had a former world champion team that came with historic players like Ada Hegerberg, the first woman to win a Ballon d’Or. The ’14’ had withdrawn from the team in the last World Cup as a protest for equal pay, so her return had generated a lot of expectation.

But the last name that ended up ringing the loudest was not that of Hegerberg, but rather that of Wilkinson, the New Zealand striker who opened the World Cup scoring account.

Nervousness was felt in the first minutes of the game for the locals. Norway started attacking. He tried short-range shots. Unsuccessfully. But, as the minutes went by, the ‘Ferns’ felt more comfortable on the field and ended up with greater possession of the ball at the end of the first half.

The strength of the New Zealanders in defense carried over to their attacking lines. An accurate counterattack with a series of precise passes was enough for Wilkinson to be left alone in front of the goal and defined forcefully.

Hannah Wilkinson scored the first goal for New Zealand in their win against Norway. ©Andrew Cornaga/AP

Norway tried to reverse the situation. One of the clearest came at minute 58, Frida Maanum was enabled in front of the goal, but her shot went past the crossbar. And twenty minutes later, Tuva Hansen fired a powerful shot from outside the box that hit the top of the arc.

The end of the game was full of emotions. After the shot that silenced the entire stadium, New Zealand came close to sealing the score in the 90th minute. Ria Percival was in charge of taking a penalty, but she missed the shot.

The goal cry, which was left in the air after the frustrated attempt, came with more force when the final whistle blew and New Zealand was able to celebrate its first victory not only in this tournament, but in its World Cup history.

Norway was not doing well, but it was vastly superior. Far from the generation of 1995, when they won the world title, in recent years the European team has not been as successful. England defeated them 8-0 at Euro 2022 and at the 2019 World Cup they also lost against the ‘Lionesses’ in the quarterfinals.

Ada Hegerberg returned to the Norway squad but was unable to help her team win their first match. ©Abbie Parr/AP

Now, they have an adverse scenario in front of them. Without having scored any points, they will face Switzerland and the Philippines to qualify for the round of 16. They hope their World Cup experience will guide them to victory.

Australia celebrates by the slightest difference without its great star

Another packed stadium received the second match of the World Cup. The Sydney Olympic screens marked the attendance number: 75,784 thousand people. The stands were colored yellow and the assistants constantly encouraged the ‘Matildas’.

And although a disputed and hard-fought game took place on the pitch, eyes were on the substitute bench. From there, Sam Kerr watched the match. The absence of one of his best footballers had fallen like a bucket of cold water to the Australian fans. It seems that the front of the Chelsea will also miss the second game with a calf injury.

“I wanted to share this with everyone so we don’t get distracted doing what we came here to accomplish,” Kerr posted on Instagram before the match. She added: “Of course I would have loved to be there tonight, but I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey that starts now.”

To the delight of Kerr, and the fans, that journey began with a victory. The only goal of the match came at minute 51. After a first half with few options for both teams to achieve, the Irish striker Sheva pushed Raso in the area and the judge determined that there was a penalty in favor of the ‘Matildas’.

Captain Steph Catley did not hesitate to take the ball, place it on the penalty spot and fire a powerful shot that left the Irish goalkeeper without reaction.

After the game, Catley spoke about her partner: “At the pLosing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world and her as a person, we were obviously heartbroken. We had to use her spirit (…) to help us move forward. She is so, so important, she is our spiritual leader.”

Steph Catley scored the only goal of the match against Ireland and led Australia to victory. ©Rick Rycroft/AP

However, the goal ignited the spark for the locals, who sought to add more distance on the scoreboard with two clear actions after the first goal.

Ireland, on the other hand, did not react. For ‘The Girls in Green’ to get hold of the ball was quite an odyssey. While the ‘Matildas’ recovered the ball with great speed.

Irish coach Vera Pauw tried to give her team a boost, replacing two of her players: Washington Spirit’s Meissa Sheva and NJ/NY Gotham FC’s Sinead Farrelly; Lucy Quinn from Southampton and Abbie Larkin from Raheny United entered. Outside the field, Sheva, who committed the offense that cost them to go behind on the scoreboard, broke down in tears.

In the remaining time of the game, the locals tried from outside the area. Each auction increased the festive atmosphere of the stadium. The fans asked for a little more. One that did not come, but that did not prevent Australia from winning its first World Cup match, something it had not achieved since 2007.

Australia fulfilled its first task. The second will come next Thursday, July 27, against Nigeria. The team will seek to move on to the next phase, for the fans, for setting a precedent and to give Kerr time to jump onto the pitch.