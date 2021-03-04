New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued warnings for possible tsunamis in Guam, New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Hawaii.

The alert was triggered after the 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. This came shortly after another 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region and a previous 7.2 earthquake some 900 kilometers east of the North Island that triggered its own tsunami warning, although this was lifted shortly thereafter. .

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) specified that threatened areas range from the Bay of Kermadec Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay, including also Whakatane, Opotiki, and Isla of the Great Barrier Reef.

“People close to shore in the following areas should immediately move to the nearest high ground, outside of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. Do not stay home,” NEMA said on Twitter .

For its part, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) also detected the magnitude 8.1 earthquake, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the islands of Hawaii. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 19:28 GMT on Thursday.

News in development …

With Reuters and EFE