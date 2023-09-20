Wednesday, September 20, 2023
New Zealand | A strong earthquake shook the South Island

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
New Zealand | A strong earthquake shook the South Island

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Strong an earthquake shook New Zealand’s South Island early on Wednesday, Reuters and NZ Herald.

The magnitude of the earthquake was first reported as 5.8, but later it was found to be 6.2. The earthquake that struck Morocco earlier this month had a magnitude of 6.8.

According to the NZ Herald, it was the strongest earthquake in New Zealand this year. There is no danger of a tsunami.

The center of the earthquake was located in the central part of the South Island, about 45 kilometers north of the town of Geraldine.

People have described on social media that the earthquake caused vibrations in the buildings, but no damage or casualties have been reported.

