Its form of government is a constitutional monarchy and a parliamentary democracy. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom is the current Head of State and holds the title of Queen of New Zealand where a Prime Minister exercises executive functions.

In 1893, the country became the first nation in the world to grant the right to vote to all women and between March 2005 and August 2006, 112 years later, it was the only country in the world where all the highest positions in the Government were simultaneously occupied by women: Queen Elizabeth II of England, her representative as Governor General (Silvia Cartwright), the Prime Minister (Helen Clark), Speaker of the House of Representatives (Margaret Wilson) and the President of the Supreme Court (Sian Elias).

These islands were the last area of ​​the planet to be inhabited by man, Australia being the closest to 2000 km, were the Polynesians who arrived in canoes between the years 1250 and 1300. Relatively shortly after it was sighted by the Spanish explorer Juan Fernández in 1576, then a Dutch baptized it as Nova Zeelandia in homage to the Dutch province of Zeeland, in Spanish Zeeland or Zealand.

The country is long with more than 1600 km in the north-south axis, between latitudes 29 ° and 53 °, similar to Argentina that its continental part is between 22 ° and 54 °, it has a maximum width of 400km; a total area of ​​269 thousand km2, similar to the sum of the provinces of Córdoba and Santa Fe (298 thousand km2), with a population and a population density similar to them and Argentina, around 16 to 21 inhabitants / km2.

Its climate is temperate and with a geographical isolation of 100 million years and a variable biogeography on its islands where its species of all kinds is unique and evolved from the wildlife of the Gondwana, or they arrived flying, swimming or dragged by the ocean. Almost all native vascular plants are endemic.

From the historical productive Until 4 decades ago it had many similarities to Argentina, with an initial importance of woolThen at the end of the 19th century, with the refrigerator ship, exports of sheep and bovine meat appeared, later dairy products. Unlike ours, in the crisis of the year 30 it benefits from trade with the United Kingdom; After the Second War, where it actively participates, Labor generates a closed Keynesian economy that goes bankrupt when the United Kingdom joins the European Union in 1973 and the oil crisis appears, since it imports almost everything it consumes. That great crisis causes Labor in power in the 1980s to thoroughly reconfigure the economy and significantly open it up to the world with great success, transforming a highly protectionist economy into a liberalized economy open to free trade. Australia’s economic history is a carbon copy of this.

The result is a society with a high quality of life in New Zealand comparable to that in Northern Europe. Auckland and Wellington are among the 12 cities with the best quality of life. With very low corruption, economic solidity, and first-rate health and education systems. Its Human Development Index is number 15 in the world human development ranking (HDI). The size of its economy is equivalent to 40 thousand dollars of GDP / per capita, double that of Argentina. Inflation for all of 2020 was 1.4%. Investment in education is 17% of the national budget, almost three times that of Argentina, with 2,600 dollars per inhabitant. Its response to the recent pandemic was successful also due to its large investment in public health. There the progressive discourse is a palpable reality in each piece of data that is explored.

Has some 12 million hectares of agricultural land, which represent about 44% of the total surface of the country.New Zealand is highly dependent on free trade, especially in agricultural products.

Bioeconomic-based exports are 75% of the total. They are led by dairy products that represent a quarter of the 40 billion dollars exported by the country, about 8 thousand dollars per inhabitant against the 1,300 of Argentina, almost 6 times more. After dairy products follow meats with 13%, forestry with 12% as well as processed foods and 7.5% of fruits and vegetables. Its main trading partners are Australia, the United States, Japan, China and the United Kingdom.

Without oil, without Vaca Muerta they were able to build a vigorous Live Cow, demonstrating that it is possible to build a competitive economy with a high quality of life supported by the export of food combined with an internal economy where, with quality education and health, they generate high-quality services. There is no place there for the stories that have remained in time holding outdated and failed ideas that every day are evidenced by their results. There are possibilities, it just depends on us.