New Zealand | A mountaineer survived a 600-meter fall

New Zealand The climber who fell on Mount Taranaki had extreme luck on his way over the weekend, reports included BBC and NZ Herald.

The man fell down near the top, but survived the 600-meter fall almost uninjured.

A person belonging to the same party saw the man fall and started to descend to find his companion. A member of the Taranaki rescue team who was on the mountain joined the trip.

They found the fallen man 600 meters below, alive and only slightly injured. The climber’s poles and boots had been left along the way.

According to the police, the man can thank the spring weather for his rescue, which had softened the snow and ice into a suitable landing pad. The police described the climber as “exceptionally lucky”.

In other circumstances, even a significantly smaller drop would be fatal.

The 600 meter drop corresponds to three and a half Näsinneula in height.

Mt Taranaki is known as one of New Zealand’s most dangerous mountains, says the BBC. In 2021, two climbers fell to their deaths at the same point where a lucky climber plunged on Saturday.

Located on the North Island of New Zealand, Mount Taranaki is a 2,518-meter-high dormant volcano.