After ten years, ZDF director Thomas Bellut at the head of the broadcasting corporation is over. Tina Hassel and Norbert Himmler will succeed him.

Mainz – The director of the ZDF is responsible for the entire business of the broadcaster including the design of the programs. Thomas Bellut has held this office since 2012. But 2022 is over for him – on March 15th, to be precise. The search for a successor is ongoing.

With Tina Hassel, head of the ARD capital studio in Berlin, and Norbert Himmler, program director of ZDF, the television council members have now made two proposals. The Extended Presidium will invite both of them to its meeting on June 15, 2021. From a legal point of view, however, further proposals could follow.

In addition, it must then be clarified whether the Corona * pandemic allows an election in the television council meeting on July 2, 2021. The prerequisite for this would be that the meeting can take place in person. Artistic directors are elected by the television council for a period of five years. For the election at least three fifths of the votes of the legal members of the television council are required – that is 36 votes of the 60 members.

ZDF director: wanted: Tina Hassel and Norbert Himmler start the race

Tina Hassel would be the first female director in ZDF history. She was born in Cologne in 1964 and studied history, German and politics. Hassel has been a well-known TV face on ARD for years – for example from the “Tagesschau” or the “Report from Berlin”. Among other things, she was a correspondent in the studios in Paris and Brussels and headed the ARD studio in Washington.

Norbert Himmler was born in Mainz in 1971. He studied German and political science. Himmler was several years

Head of the planning editorial department and head of the main editorial department “Feature film / Dokukanal” and “Feature film / ZDFneo”. He has been the program director of ZDF since 2012.

Former director Thomas Bellut: “Time for a new phase of life”

In a press release from March, Artistic Director Bellut explained his reasons for not taking up a third term: "The next twelve months still offer numerous challenges: Corona, digitization, the financial resources of ZDF, election reporting, to name just a few. On March 15, 2022, after 40 exciting years in the media business, it will be time for a new chapter in life. "Before his time as artistic director, Bellut was ZDF program director from 2002 to 2012.