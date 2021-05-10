E.t was a deadline with no room for negotiation. “Lu von Loser” had to be shot by May 2020, when Alice Gruia’s child was born. Until then, it had played a major role in the womb of the scriptwriter, director and leading actress of the series, in the last episode it was the first appearance beyond the womb.

Her name suggests that the protagonist has a lot in common with her inventor: “Lucia” is what Alice Gruia called her pregnant heroine. She always introduces herself as “Lu”, short for loser or lusche, as she is feeling at the moment. “Don’t you think Kölle is totally awesome?” The husband asks an old schoolmate during an embarrassing encounter in the subway. Lu just stares at him.

She is nine months pregnant, has left Berlin, her band and with it her dreams of a music career behind and is now living again at the age of 32 in her old nursery with her mother in Cologne, where she is under the eyes of Kurt Cobain and the Backstreet Boys sees her life go by. No job, no parental allowance, no partner, no apartment – these are not the simplest prerequisites for soon to be happy as a mother.

“I don’t feel welcome at all,” says “the pregnancy,” played by a woman in her mid-forties in a self-help group after Lu hesitantly let her hug her. So here no help can be expected, just as little from her mother, played by Martina Eitner-Acheampong, who wonderfully revived her most famous character, Erika from “Stromberg”. Sometimes she screams and criticizes, then she clings again, of course, everything under the sign of love. The over-concerned child father Timo (Jonas Baeck) is similarly exhausting, but he pales in role and play next to the women. But there are also beautiful moments in Lu’s life, when the guy who pushes her to smile penetratingly gets mixed up unexpectedly. Or, the classic, when cracks appear in the supposedly intact facade of other relationships.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The expectation that one has to be happy in life is omnipresent, but during pregnancy it often reaches completely new spheres, at least if there are no particular physical complaints. During this time mother cannot complain about short nights or sore nipples, everything is characterized by anticipation: building a nest, maternity leave, feet up, enjoying time with the partner. To care? Doubt? Others cannot get pregnant at all! With the intention of breaking this sentiment, Alice Gruia moves internationally in prominent company of series such as “Working Moms” or “The Letdown” on Netflix, stylistically she connects a lot with “SMILF” and the obvious model “Fleabag”, which is in Germany on Amazon (and highly recommended).

Eight worthwhile episodes

In general, in pop culture, success stories and enthusiasm are currently rather out and “loser” figures in, even if they are increasingly being tucked into superhero suits. It is questionable whether a new genre name was needed for this in comedy. ZDF has decided to use the English term “Sadcom” for “Lu von Loser”, meaning a sad form of the traditionally relaxed “sitcom” format. Originally conceived for the Internet, the series consists of eight short episodes of five to ten minutes each. In the television program, they are broadcast in one piece on the usual ungrateful late slot for the small television game, in the ZDF media library they are in better hands for a year.

Here they can lure the curious with their brevity, only to capture them with irritation, sometimes masterful situation comedy and sincere display of human weaknesses and needs – and before you know it, all the consequences are gone. Only a few months passed from the first idea to the last day of shooting, especially in the pandemic and with a pregnant filmmaker. Diamonds can be created under pressure, their purity is secondary as long as the shape and symbolism are correct. With this one, ZDF is giving its viewers an unconventional but very welcome present for Mother’s Day.

Lu from Loser runs this Monday at 11.55 p.m. on ZDF.