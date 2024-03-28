Home page World

YouTube is introducing Member Shorts, a new feature that offers exclusive short videos for channel subscribers, but what does the new feature look like?

YouTube has opened a new dimension in the world of digital content for users by announcing the launch of “Member Shorts”. The new feature allows channel operators to create exclusive short videos just for their subscribers. At a time when personalization of content and direct interaction with the community are becoming increasingly important, this innovation could be a game-changer for content creators and viewers. Meta also recently released a new function that gives creators the opportunity to publish exclusive posts for top fans on Facebook.

What are member shorts and how do they benefit content creators?

Member Shorts are short, vertical videos designed specifically for a YouTube channel's subscribers. This exclusive content is only available to users who have decided to financially support the channel through a subscription. With this, YouTube expands the range of benefits for channel members while offering content creators new ways to monetize and engage their community.

For content creators, Member Shorts offer a unique way to reward their most loyal fans. By creating content that is exclusive to subscribers, creators can build a deeper connection with their community. This exclusivity can also be an incentive for other viewers to take out a subscription, which ultimately increases revenue for the channel operator.

Viewer benefits and the future of content monetization on YouTube

On the viewer side, member shorts bring the advantage of access to unique content tailored specifically to the community. This allows fans to feel even more connected to their favorite channels. The support they provide through their subscription is therefore rewarded not only by the knowledge of direct help to the content creator, but also by access to content that would be beyond their reach.

The launch of Member Shorts underscores YouTube's commitment to providing content creators with diverse monetization options. As platforms like YouTube continue to introduce new features and benefits for subscribers, the digital content landscape will increasingly be shaped by direct relationships between creators and their communities. This move could be a harbinger of further innovation in the way digital content is consumed and supported. Meta even, has his Performance bonus program in Germany on Instagram and Facebook expanded, with which creators can receive bonus payments for short videos.