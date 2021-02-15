They were ubiquitous on the streets of New York, as iconic to the Big Apple as the Empire State Building or Yankees baseball caps. But after a year of pandemic, yellow taxis are increasingly scarce and their future seems uncertain.

On a frigid February morning, in a parking lot near La Guardia airport, about 50 yellow taxis queue up in search of a customer.

Before the pandemic, “there were hundreds of yellow taxis in this parking lot, we would line up outside and wait 20 minutes. Now we are 50, and we wait two hours “says Joey Olivo, a veteran of the New York streets with 30 years of taxi under his belt.

With the widespread teleworking of those who flocked to business districts every day, the closing of schools and the paralysis of tourism, the amount of travel has collapsed.

“It’s tough: my income dropped 80%; I was making maybe $ 1,000 a week, now I’m $ 200-300 “Olivo says.

Without his nurse wife, who continues to “earn a good living,” “I would have put a rope around my neck,” says this sixty-year-old from Brooklyn, jovial despite everything behind his mask.

Most of New York’s taxi drivers, especially first-generation immigrants, don’t have their luck or good humor versus evaporation from your source of work.

The arrival of competition from Uber, Lyft, and other apps had already drastically sapped their profits, that could exceed $ 7,000 a month if they worked long hours, seven days a week.

But with the pandemic, “it’s free fall,” sums up Richard Chow, a 62-year-old Burmese.

Chow is not one of the most desperate because he bought his taxi license – dubbed a “medallion” in New York – in 2006 for $ 410,000.

In the following years, the price of the medallions soared, inflated by a nebula of bankers, investors and lawyers. In 2009, his younger brother, Kenny Chow, paid $ 750,000 for yours. In 2014, the medallions reached a million dollars.

The success of Uber and its rivals blew this bubble. And it condemned thousands of drivers who had bought medallions at the price of gold to bankruptcy or eternal debt.

Kenny Chow committed suicide in 2018, as did at least seven other drivers that year, highlighting their dramatic situation.

It was in this context that the pandemic arrived and its “devastating effects”, explains Bhairavi Desai, director of the Taxi Workers Alliance, a New York drivers union.

“Before the pandemic, trips were down 50%. Since the pandemic, we are close to 90%,” he says.

“The most deserted neighborhoods of the city are the neighborhoods of Manhattan that the drivers need more for their income, and the airports, “he says.

Yellow taxis have become rare. Although there are still 13,000 medallions attributed, only 5,000 taxis currently circulate, according to the union.

Another 7,000 do not leave their garage, since getting them out is no longer profitable, explains William Pierre, a Haitian taxi driver.

Pierre is still working, though their daily income barely oscillates between 100 and 150 dollars, and of that you must give half to the company to which you rent the taxi.

“I don’t want to stay home, I want to be outside and feed my family,” he says.

Is it possible that the yellow taxis will disappear one day?

Olivo and Pierre think that business will eventually improve, although they agree that it will never be the same again.

Bhairavi Desai fears that taxis “will gradually disappear” if the mayor’s office does not accept to forgive the debts of the drivers. His union multiplied protests and dozens of taxis briefly blocked the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday.

“All over the world … you know you’re in New York when you see a yellow cab,” he says. “It is a cultural icon (…), a 24/24 service that is an integral part of the economic, social and cultural fabric of this magnificent city “.

New York’s Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio promises that he will help taxis if the city’s coffers, emptied by the pandemic, are fed by the federal government.

“We are looking for ways to help drivers but we need (…) an aid plan, “he declared on Wednesday. If the plan is implemented” it will open the door to a solution. “

