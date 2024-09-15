More than 155 years of history are concentrated on an island in the Bronx within the largest public cemetery in New York, Hart Island. The remains of more than a million people rest here, most of them unidentified bodies or those of families who cannot afford a private funeral. Since last November, the city has begun offering guided tours for visitors who want to learn about the island’s past.

The earliest burials at the site date back to 1869. During World War II, the island served as a disciplinary camp for Navy, Coast Guard and Marine personnel and even housed three German prisoners of war. It also operated a Nike missile launching ground in the late 1950s, part of the country’s first anti-aircraft missile defense system. In April 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City, drone footage showed bodies in coffins being buried on Hart Island.