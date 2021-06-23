For more than two decades, New Yorkers complained bitterly about the transformation of their bohemian city, a mecca for artists, into an amusement park for tourists and millionaires, but as soon as the pandemic brought back the rust of the 1980s, panic spread. . The first results of the mayoral primary on Tuesday make it clear that New Yorkers can massively support #BlackLivesMatter but

not his proposal to withdraw funds from the police forces. The sound of bullets in the streets sounds louder than in viral videos. The two most voted candidates in both parties propose a strong hand against crime and seek to polish the city to attract tourists that businesses miss.

“No one is going to come to New York, with our multibillion dollar tourism industry, while 3-year-old girls are being shot in Times Square,” Eric Adams, the most voted Democratic candidate in the primaries, said in a debate. He was referring to the May 8 shooting that defined the campaign. That day two manteros that sold CDs resolved an argument by gunfire and the

Lost bullets they hit three pedestrians, including a woman with a 4-year-old girl. Adams, a 60-year-old ex-cop, president of the Brooklyn City Council, took just hours to show up at the crime scene to vindicate his security proposals. With this he took 24 hours ahead of the favorite of the contest, former presidential candidate Andrew Young, and in the end more than 20 points.

The city was beginning to come to life and the zoom campaign was over. The scene demonstrated the advantages of the live show, with which the virtual can never compete. The irony is that Adams had given up Manhattan, where he was last in the polls, to focus on the boroughs of Brooklyn and the Bronx, where he ran as one of them. It didn’t take long for him to label Yang, an Asian who lived a short distance from Times Square, as someone who

he only mobilizes for his own, particularly after he appeared on the scene 24 hours later. “You shouldn’t have had to shoot yourself a few blocks from your house,” she attacked.

Too many ghosts



Regardless of the strategies, the New York of the pandemic stirs up many ghosts inside and outside the city. George Floyd is buried, Donald Trump is still alive and well. The Democratic establishment fears that if it does not take the side of law and order, it will pave the way back for the 2024 elections, in which it threatens to run. Only in New York

violent crime has skyrocketed with 68% more firearms and 12% homicides. The attacks in the subway have forced a security deployment that according to Governor Andrew Cuomo faces the lack of blue uniforms. Not even the 3,250 agents who now monitor the network have managed to get New Yorkers back to the subway, which has less than half the passengers than before the covid. Insecurity became the main theme of the campaign, as the initial result has made clear.

It’s such a progressive city, the winner of the Democratic primary will immediately become an absolute favorite to succeed Bill de Blasio in November. Adams, like the first mayor of color, David Dinkins, elected in 1989 to end crime, makes those who stand in solidarity with women feel good.

social inequalities and racism of a country that is horrified at itself, but is unwilling to dispense with the heavy hand it relies on to maintain its supremacy.

The complicated electoral system that opens in these elections can turn the Democratic results around, since voters have been allowed to express their preference for five candidates, out of more than twelve who qualified. Once all the ballots are received by mail, which due to the pandemic are especially numerous, the electoral commission will begin to

discard the least voted candidates and add the second preference of their voters to the rest until one reaches 50% of the votes. Everything is possible. What is certain is that the winner will face Republican Curtis Sliwa with the mission of demonstrating that under his rule the streets and subways will be safer.