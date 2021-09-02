New Yorkers began Thursday to clean flooded houses and businesses and to remove debris and cars after record rains took much of New York by surprise and caused severe flooding from Storm Ida.

Beneath a sparkling blue sky from hours earlier, shocked residents surveyed the damage from a chaotic night that left at least 14 people dead in this region of the United States.

Many citizens took advantage of the improvement in the climate on Thursday to clean sidewalks and streets, of branches and objects scattered by the storm.

“A ten ton tree just fell on my car. My car is totally crushed, “Jonas Sigle told AFP while looking at the remains of the vehicle outside his home on the Upper West Side of the island of Manhattan.

In the Bronx, an underwater car. AFP photo

“Wow, this was just amazing!” Exclaims his surprised neighbor, Michael Price.

A short distance away, Metodija Mihajlov was inspecting the basement of his restaurant, which was flooded with three inches of water Wednesday night.

“When it started to rain, my boys called me and we decided to close the restaurant and to cut the electricity. They all left, “said the businessman.” I have never seen so much rain. It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain, “the 50-year-old explained.

“Fortunately, nothing was damaged. As soon as it stopped raining, the water ran off,” Mihajlov told AFP.

Water everywhere

In the borough of Brooklyn, Rebecca Stronger was drawing water from the basement and the first level of your veterinary clinic.

“We all were present, we all cleaned and we all did our work,” he told AFP.



In Lincoln Park, New Jersey, the water flooded the houses. AFP photo

The record precipitation of 80 millimeters of rain in famous Central Park in just one hour broke a record set last month during Tropical Storm Henri.

The Flood rekindled memories of Hurricane Sandy, a more powerful storm that left much of Manhattan without power and totally flooded the subway in 2012.

Precisely, the subway services stopped on Wednesday night, but slowly began to work again early Thursday.

Many New Yorkers posted videos on social media showing water cascading down the stairs and entering the apartments.

The dead

The official balance of the authorities raised the number of deaths from eight to 14 on Thursday due to inclement weather. The victims were between the ages of two and 86 and were found on property in the boroughs of Queens and The Bronx.

“Our hearts ache for the lives lost in the storm last night, “the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, who declared a state of emergency Wednesday night, said in a post on the Twitter network.

Rainfall and winds too swept westchester county, upstate New York, and many home basements were flooded within minutes. Photos obtained by AFP show basements and ground floors of houses with at least 50 centimeters of water. The governor of the neighboring state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, also declared a state of emergency due to the rains.

It was issued a tornado watch by winds that could hit southern New York State and surrounding areas, northern New Jersey, and southern Connecticut (the largest city in Pennsylvania).

“Seek shelter NOW. Flying objects will be dangerouss for those who find themselves caught without shelter. Move to a lower floor and stay away from the windows, “tweeted from his side the emergency information office of the city of New York.

About 98,000 households in Pennsylvania, 60,000 in New Jersey and 40,000 in New York they were left without electricity supply, according to the specialized website poweroutage.us.

Source: AFP and AP

