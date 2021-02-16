Covid-19 vaccination center in Manhattan (New York), on February 3. John Minchillo / AP

The United States has reached 27.6 million cases this Monday and exceeded 486,000 deaths from covid-19, while the difficulties in getting an appointment to get vaccinated cause the collapse of the telephone service lines and Internet pages enabled by the authorities. A prototypical case is that of New York, the fourth most affected state in the country, with one and a half million cases, and the second with the highest number of deaths, 46,100. The prevalence of the virus explains the race against time for New Yorkers to be vaccinated.

Despite the shortage of doses, common throughout the country, the first of the four million chosen with new priority criteria – suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension or obesity – have been vaccinated this Monday in the city and the State, 24 hours later to learn that due to their condition they were beneficiaries and to flood the telephones and the website to get an appointment.

The three registration systems enabled by New York City and the state were overwhelmed on Sunday, and community social networks, such as NextDoor, were flooded with questions about it: how to get an appointment is, since the immunization process began , in January, the most recurring topic of the conversations. Sources in New York State, however, indicated that the system had worked properly and that a total of 250,924 people reached their goal this Sunday, much more than any other day since mid-January, when vaccination of risk groups began. .

New York City Council sources argue otherwise. Councilor Mark Levine, who holds the presidency of the Health Committee, indicated that there were “real problems with functionality” as calls and inquiries on the Internet increased, the newspaper reported this Monday The New York Times.

The differences in criteria between city and state authorities have been recurrent during the pandemic, especially regarding the closure or reopening of activities -from schools to bars and restaurants-, and the latest controversy involving the state governor , Andrew Cuomo, does not help to reduce mistrust. Cuomo defended this Monday his management of the health emergency in nursing homes, where thousands of deaths have been registered during the pandemic, after knowing, on Friday, that his Administration hid data on deaths in nursing homes from legislators for alleged fear of the Government federal.

“We did not give all the information that was requested and we created a void, and misinformation filled the void. This misinformation has annoyed people, confused those who have suffered a loss, and encouraged conspiracy theories, “said Cuomo, quoted by the Efe agency, in a press conference in which he assured that the state authorities” did everything what they could ”.

The governor has already been accused of “making up” the number of deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US during the first wave, last spring, after the state attorney general, Letitia James, will publish an extensive report. In it, James alleged that Cuomo officials had not included in the total of nursing home deaths all those elderly who were transferred to hospitals and who ended up dying there.

This past January, James denounced in another report that the State did not count thousands of deaths from covid-19 registered in nursing homes, which could be up to 50% higher than the official ones, evaluated at 8,500 by the state government.