A New Yorker fell ill with COVID-19 a month after being vaccinated with a Moderna drug, the portal reports. PIX-11…

Melanie Rosen, a Long Island school secretary, has been vaccinated with this drug. Having decided that she had protected herself from the coronavirus, she did not wear a medical mask at the commemoration, but nevertheless she contracted the infection. This happened a month after vaccination.

First, Melanie had a stuffy nose, and then her legs began to hurt, the woman pointed out. She called her friend, who was also at the commemoration, and learned that three of those who had gathered that day had tested positive.

“I was shocked. I am one of the 4.9% of people who received the Moderna vaccine and fell ill with COVID-19, ”said Rosen.

According to the latest data, there were registered more than 31 million cases of coronavirus. More than 565 thousand citizens died from the consequences of the disease.

Earlier, on March 11, it became known that a woman from Utah died four days after being vaccinated with a second dose of the drug from COVID-19 Moderna.

On March 5, US doctors discovered a delayed side effect of the Moderna vaccine. In some people, the vaccine can cause skin rashes and inflammation more than 10 days after the first vaccination.

Currently, US citizens are vaccinated with three vaccines – Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.