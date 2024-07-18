According to the criteria of

Specifically in Rochester, the so-called Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) is being implemented, as reported on the site Lagradawhich Its purpose is to give US$500 each month to citizens who are in poverty.provided they have previously met certain specific requirements.

Total, Some 351 citizens will benefit from the GBIthe program being unconditional in nature: no work requirements or limitations on the amount of money that can be used will be requested. The main objective of this initiative is to enable the poor to lead a better quality of life. and use that money in the most productive way possible.

However, there will be a filter to determine Which citizens will be eligible for the benefits? of the GBI program, and they are Those who meet all of the following requirements:

To be 18 years old or more.

Be a resident of Rochester for at least one year.

Live in a designated area of ​​the City of Rochester (only one person per household will be able to participate in the program).

Reach at least 185 percent of the federal poverty level.

If you meet all the requirements mentioned above, they assure on the aforementioned portal, You can make the request to start receiving the monthly bonus virtually. In addition, the City of Rochester libraries, neighboring service centers and other community groups will be able to help make it a success.

Making ends meet can be difficult for those living in poverty

Other states in the United States that apply stimulus payments

Just as New York has joined the GBI, other states in the country also apply it, with different amounts depending on the region. For example, In Los Angeles the monthly payment is US$1,000 instead of US$500: around 1,000 households will receive this amount from 2022.

Something similar happens in Santa Fe, where the same amount is paid to 1,200 low-income mothers. since June 2021, a process that is still ongoing. There are also other states that offer a good amount of money, such as Baltimore (US$1,000), Georgia (US$850) or Somerville (US$750).